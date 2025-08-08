Belle Isle asks for input on future improvements; here's how to take the survey

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Belle Isle Conservancy are collaborating on a new strategic development plan for the Detroit island.

The new plan will build on the 2018 plan, and it "aims to review and identify potential park enhancements in a holistic manner."

After evaluating park buildings and spaces, plus reviewing public comments, the DNR and conservancy identified 11 potential projects for future improvements.

The DNR and Conservancy are asking people to take a survey where they will rank the 11 projects in order of importance to each person. You can take the survey here.

The 11 potential improvements include:



Extend the beach & renovate the bath house

Restore and reactivate the Belle Isle Boathouse for public use

Create a park cafe at the Belle Isle White House

Improve access to canals and create trails

Renovate the Nancy Brown Carillon Peace Tower

Create a bigger, better Kids Row Playground

Restore and activate the Remick Music Band Shell

Rebuild piers and docks for fishing and potential ferry service

Create an interpretive center at the historic sawmill

Clean up and activate the former stable yard

Create community and volunteer space at the historic police headquarters

The multi-step process for planning will also include securing funding and partners to move the priorities forward and celebrating the completion of the plan in 2026.

