Belle Isle Beach back open for swimming after high E. coli levels

Officials say Belle Isle Beach in Detroit is back open after being closed for days due to high E. coli levels.

The water test came back clean and early Tuesday, the officials said the beach as back open.

Despite the beach being closed over the weekend, hundreds of people were still relaxing at the beach and swimming. There were five barrel signs that read "beach closed" and also a large sign on the way into the park.

However, no one Saturday seemed to know the beach was closed, or why.

Officials test the water in the beach every week. If the tests come back with an E. coli count of more than 130 parts per million, they have to shut the beach down.

This past week's test came back with 438 parts per million.

"E. coli itself in water is not per se dangerous but the reason that it’s tested for is that it can indicate the presence of other bacteria in the water," DNR's Urban District Supervisor Tom Bissett said over the weekend.

According to the Clean Lakes Alliance, high counts of E. coli in water indicate that the water is contaminated by feces which increases the risk of illness.

The most common symptoms are throwing up, diarrhea, skin rashes, and ear infections.