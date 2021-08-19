DNR closes Belle Isle Beach due to high E. coli levels

BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — According to the Detroit Health Department, Belle Isle Beach is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
According to the health department, the levels are above safe swimming levels. So the DNR has closed Belle Isle and posted signs asking visitors not to swim.
On Twitter, the health department says the beach will remain closed until "sample results show safe E. coli levels."
