Belle Isle fountain to temporarily close for $6 million renovation project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic fountain on Detroit's Belle Isle is set to temporarily close starting this summer to undergo $6 million in renovations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the James Scott Memorial Fountain in the city's Belle Isle Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. According to the Michigan DNR, the renovations are to help the fountain stay functional for the next century and include new concrete beam installation and replacing the fountain plumbing.

The renovation project is reportedly being made possible thanks to federal American Rescue Plan relief funding.

"Two years ago, results of the concrete core samples taken from the lower bowl showed the basin structure needed to be addressed," said Thomas Bissett, urban district supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, in a statement. "Although the project will have an impact on visitors, we're grateful that ARPA dollars were available for this project to strengthen and protect fountain structure and operation for future generations."

The project is expected to take 18 months and kick off this summer.

Courtesy: Michigan DNR

The Michigan DNR says the fountain plaza, adjacent sidewalk and Fountain Drive will be closed to the public through 2026.

Fencing for the construction will be installed on Friday, May 16.

The fountain is expected to be back up and running in May of 2027.