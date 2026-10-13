Belle Isle Golf hosting spooky glow golf weekday nights throughout October

Belle Isle Golf has transformed its six-hole short course into a spooky course during the month of October, and is now offering glow golf at night.

See more information in the video below

Belle Isle Golf doing spooky glow golf weekday nights throughout October

The golf center on the eastern end of Belle Isle features a 300-yard Toptracer driving range, a short game practice area and the six-hole short course.

The easily-walkable course has holes ranging from 35 yards to 55 yards and rental clubs are available.

It's decked out with massive skeletons, ghouls, a graveyard and more for Halloween, and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m. on weeknights, the course transforms for glow golf.

According to Belle Isle Golf, the course will be open for glow golf from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays throughout October. Once the clocks go back, glow golf will likely start around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. with the earlier sunsets until Belle Isle Golf closes for the season.

You can learn more on their website or Instagram page.