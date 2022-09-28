Belle Isle Nature Center reopens to public after being closed for two years

(WXYZ) — It’s a big day for the Belle Isle Nature Center because after two and half years closed the nature center is finally back open to the public.

The building has been closed since March of 2020 and during that time the building has undergone major renovations.

“We’ve been hard at work and busy for the last couple of years, but we’ve been empty," Amy Greene the nature center director for the Detroit Zoological Society said.

The Detroit Zoological Society runs the nature center on Belle Isle and Greene says once kids and their families return, the building will have a bit of its soul back.

She adds that the renovated space will also have plenty of spaces for kids to explore.

“Reptiles, amphibians that you might actually find on Belle Isle or within the city limits, and then some really exciting interactives that connect people to that,” Greene said.

Some interactive activities include exploring the city through the eyes of a pollinator.

They also have a re-done lobby, upgraded animal habitats for turtles, mudpuppies, bullfrogs, snakes, and other woodland reptiles and they have upgraded the nature play area.

The nature center, which sits on 5 acres, offers educational opportunities for babies, toddlers, adults, and seniors. To visit the site, you need a recreation passport, but admission to the nature center is free.

"It was dark times during the pandemic and this gave us a light at the end of the tunnel. Can’t wait for you to see the tunnel we have here too,” Greene said.

The nature center is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..