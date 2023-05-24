Belle Isle now home to electric vehicle charging stations

(WXYZ) — Belle Isle is now home to electric vehicle charging stations.

According to the state, these are the first EV charges to be placed at a state park in the region.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the DC fast chargers use technology that converts AC power to DC power directly to the battery, helping to speed up the charging efficiency. Batteries can reportedly be charged in 10 minutes.

According to the DNR, the chargers dispense up to 350 kW, backed by solar and wind energy generated through DTE’s MIGreenpPower.

You can find the chargers in the parking lot of the Belle Isle Nature Center. The state notes Diatomic Energy will operate the self-pay chargers, and drivers can pay for the service using the EV Connect app.

"We're really excited to work with Diatomic Energy, DTE Energy and EGLE on this project," said Chuck Allen, DNR Parks and Recreation Division department analyst, in a press release. "As part of a plan to help expand the footprint of EV chargers in the state, there is also an additional effort underway to install chargers at several state parks and a state fish hatchery over the next few years."