Belle Isle opens new 5.8-mile trail system connecting island to Detroit riverfront

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Belle Isle became more accessible Friday with the official opening of a new 5.8-mile trail system at Sunset Point, connecting the island to the Detroit riverfront as part of the larger Iron Belle Trail network.

The new segment represents a significant addition to the Iron Belle Trail system, which spans 2,000 miles across Michigan. Officials hope Belle Isle will serve as a launching point for the statewide trail network.

"We'd like to say it's the beginning, but I work on Belle Isle, so I'm a little biased," said Tom Bissett, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban District supervisor.

Bissett said Belle Isle sees 5 million yearly visitors. The new trail was developed in response to public demand for better connectivity between the island and Detroit's riverfront.

"I'm excited to turn this back over to the people and let them enjoy it in full," Bissett said.

Cyclists and joggers who tested the new trail Friday praised both its safety features and scenic qualities.

"I think it's a critical step in Detroit's evolution," said Dwenell Mills, a bicyclist.

Kenneth Ward, also cycling the trail, appreciated the separation from vehicle traffic.

"You can really stretch out, it's scenic and you don't have to worry about automobiles," Ward said.

Homer McClarty, another cyclist, noted improvements to the surrounding facilities.

"It's cleaner, it's safer. You can actually use the bathrooms now and you don't feel like something is going to grab you when you're in the bathroom," McClarty said.

Runners also celebrated having a dedicated path around the island.

"We were thrilled to have the opportunity to run the whole loop and not have to run in the road anymore," said Jim Meissner, a jogger.

Marilyn Winningham added that the trail allows for a more focused experience.

"You don't have to think about much else instead of getting around the island," Winningham said.

David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which the trail is named after, emphasized the project's broader impact on community connection.

"This is all about connectivity today," Egner said. "Southeast Michigan is better because of what has happened on this island and this trail."

The Iron Belle Trail system is 70% complete statewide. This particular Belle Isle segment cost $10.5 million to construct.

