Belle Isle segment of Iron Belle Trail officially complete with 5.8-mile route around island

(WXYZ) — The Michigan DNR and other partners are celebrating the completion of the Belle Isle portion of the Iron Belle Trail.

The 5.8-mile path around Belle Isle, known as the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Trail, loops around the island and is the first stretch of the Iron Belle Trail.

The Iron Belle Trail stretches more than 2,000 miles from the western tip of the Upper Peninsula to Belle Isle in Detroit, with routes for biking and hiking using existing trails, networks and new connections. It's now more than 70% complete.

Michigan DNR

"We are proud to mark the completion of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Trail on Belle Isle, connecting the park to the Detroit riverfront and the city's local and regional trails," DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Kristen Kosick said in a statement. "We're grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for its generous contribution in helping make this project possible."

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation partnered with the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance for the 5.8-mile trail.