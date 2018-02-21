Belle Tire donates gift cards to help drivers with pothole problems

(WXYZ) - Belle Tire is stepping up to help drivers experiencing pothole problems across metro Detroit.

Starting Wednesday, 7 Action News will be partnering with the company, to hand out $150 gift cards to drivers with flat tires and damaged wheels due to broken roads.

The campaign was first launched in 2015, during a devastating pothole season.

Belle Tire tells 7 Action News they understand what customers are going though, and the headaches that come with potholes.

They also want to help drivers get back on the road as quickly as possible.

Please send us the worst areas you've spotted through Facebook, Twitter and email. We'll be traveling to various parts of town searching for people in need of help.