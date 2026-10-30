Belleville man goes overboard on Lake St. Clair and dies, investigators say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Belleville man who authorities were searching for on Lake St. Clair Friday morning has died.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says its Marine Division responded after authorities were notified around 2:20 a.m. that a man had gone overboard near Miller Marina in St. Clair Shores.

The U.S. Coast Guard found a 26-foot 1987 Sea Ray. The sheriff's office's K-9 and drone units were called to assist, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team took over the search. The St. Clair Shores Police Department also responded.

Around 8:55 a.m., the man, 46-year-old Narvell Campbell, was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Campbell and another passenger were aboard the vessel. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.