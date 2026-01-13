Bell's Brewery announces 2026 Oberon Day, return of Oberon Light

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) — We may be in the heart of winter, but Bell's Brewery is looking forward to spring with the return of Oberon Day.

According to Bell's, Oberon Day will take place on Monday, March 23 at the brewery's Eccentric Cafe in Downtown Kalamazoo.

“Oberon is Michigan’s favorite seasonal beer, and every year we step up to the plate to make Oberon Day bigger and better than the last,” Bell’s Director Chris Brimmage said in a statement. “Mark your calendars for March 23 because we have incredible in-person experiences planned at the Eccentric Cafe. For those who can’t attend, we’ve created plenty of exciting ways for fans to celebrate Oberon well beyond Oberon Day in Kalamazoo.”

Bell's also said Oberon Light will return in 2026 after its debut last spring. It became one of the top-selling alcoholic beverages in Michigan, according to the brewery. Bell's Oberon Light comes in at 4% ABV, 99 calories, and six carbs.

During Oberon Day, there will be Oberon, Oberon Light and more than eight other on-tap varieties of Oberon. The raising of the Oberon flag will take place at 11 a.m. and there will be live music, crafts, food and more.