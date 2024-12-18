Bell's Brewery opening taphouse inside Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Bell's Brewery is opening a tap room inside Little Caesars Arena, the West Michigan-based brewery announced this week.

It will be called The Taphouse presented by Bell's Brewery and have an entrance on Henry St. Between Google and Comerica Bank entries.

The tap room have its grand opening during Wednesday's Detroit Red Wings game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It will be operated by Delaware North.

“Bell’s is proud of our Michigan-based roots and, we’ve loved being able to bring exceptional craft beer to our communities for nearly four decades,” Bell's Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker said in a statement. “Through these partnerships, Michiganders on the east and west sides of the state can now experience Bell’s at new occasions.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Bell’s Brewery, an iconic brand in the state of Michigan,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Chief Commercial Officer Chris Coffman said in a statement. “We look forward to the opening of The Taphouse, and for our fans and guests to have another lively place to visit before, during or after an event at Little Caesars Arena.”