Bell's Brewery to release 'Oberon Light' as part of Oberon Day celebrations on March 24

Bell's Brewery is preparing for Oberon Day later this month. The brewery will celebrate Oberon Day on March 24, often dubbed the unofficial start to summer.

This year, Bell's is also releasing a new beer that will be part of the Oberon family – Oberon Light.

According to Bell's, Oberon Light comes in at only 99 calories for a lighter alternative that they say keeps the same flavor of citrus and mouthwatering finish of regular Oberon.

Oberon Light will be 4% ABV, while Oberon comes in at 5.8% ABV. It will be available in 6 and 12-pack cans throughout the Great Lakes area.

“Due to its seasonal nature, Oberon fans across the country view Oberon Day as the unofficial start to summer, with thousands of fans flocking to our Eccentric Cafe each year to celebrate” Bell’s Senior Brand Manager Carly Davis said in a statement. “Now, we’re expanding the Oberon family with Oberon Light which provides the same bright, fruit-forward flavors fans want in warmer months that’s light and refreshing.”

On March 24, Bell's will celebrate Oberon Day at the Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo. Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. with the raising of the Oberon flag, and will include live music, food, crafts and more.

There will also be special tapping and events around Kalamazoo and Michigan.