Bell's expands famous Two Hearted IPA brand with new variety pack

(WXYZ) — Michigan-based Bell's Brewery announced this week it has expanded its famous Two Hearted IPA lineup to include three new releases and takes on the beer.

The popular Two Hearted IPA, an American IPA, has been named the best beer in America for several years, and this new line includes a Hazy IPA and an experimental beer.

According to Bell's, it will release Hazy Hearted, Big Hearted and Change of Heart – all of which will be available in a Hearted IPA Variety Pack along with Two Hearted.

Hazy Hearted is a tropical and fruity hazy IPA with a 7.5% ABV. Big Hearted will be exclusive to the variety pack and is an Imperial IPA with citrus and berry hop aromas at 9.5% ABV. Change of Heart is an experimental rotating offering and is a cold IPA with fruit-forward and piney notes and 6.8% ABV.

The Hearted IPA Variety Pack will be available nationwide beginning this week with a new lineup of beers coming in April.

“Growing the Two Hearted brand family has been a long-term goal at Bell’s. We were intentional about honoring Two Hearted’s 25-year legacy," Carly Davis, the Two Hearted brand manager at Bell’s, said. "We couldn’t be more excited to share these new beers with IPA fans and expand upon Two Hearted’s longstanding heritage.”