Bell's expands Oberon brand with new Oberon Sunshine shandy variety pack

Bell's Brewery is expanding its famous Oberon family by adding a new shandy variety pack.

The Oberon Sunshine Shandy Variety Pack will come in three flavors - Lemonade, Tropical and Cherry Limeade.

The fruit-forward shandy options come in at 4.2% ABV and will be available this week in 12-ounce can 12-packs and on tap at some areas.

According to Bell's, the flavor profiles include citrusy lemonade, tart tropical flavors like passionfruit, and a subtly sweet cherry limeade flavor.

“Oberon Sunshine is all about big flavors and summer fun - something Oberon is known for,” Bell's Senior Director of Marketing Scott Powell said in a statement. “We wanted to give consumers a refreshing, easy-drinking shandy to pair perfectly with summer activities.”

They hope the variety pack will allow the brewery to reach new customers.

“It’s important that any addition can live up to our iconic Oberon Ale and we wanted to create something for the Bell's drinker seeking big flavor with a lower ABV and lighter body. Oberon Sunshine accomplishes all those things and we're excited to bring our fans something new," Brand Senior Manager Carly Davis added in a statement.