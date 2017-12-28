Bell's Hopslam double IPA will be released next week

(WXYZ) - In what is one of the more anticipated beer releases of the year, Bell's Brewery's double IPA, Hopslam, will be released next week.

According to a countdown clock on Bell's website, Hopslam will return Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3.

The ale is only available in January and February and sometimes, depending on sales, will extend to March.

"Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire," the website says.

Those varietals will give a blend of grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes, with malt bill and some honey.

With a 10 percent ABV, the double IPA will be available in 6 pack cans, a mini keg and on draft.

in a video on their website, John Mallett, director of operations at Bell's, says there is a certain reason they brew Hopslam only once a year.

He said they want to "make sure that when it goes out, that it's absolutely fresh and that everybody knows where it is in that life cycle."

For those who want to keep Hopslam year round, the brewery only gives it a shelf life of three months.

Mallett also answers the question of whether or not you can cellar Hopslam.

"I'd take a black magic marker and cross out the Hopslam," he said. "It's not going to taste that big hop character is not going to come through with cellaring. The beer is still decent, it's still good, but it's a different style. You want to drink Hopslam fresh," he said.