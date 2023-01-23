Bell's Oberon will be released on March 20 with annual Oberon Day celebration

(WXYZ) — If you're tired of the winter and need a break with some sunshine, Bell's Brewery announced the annual Oberon Day will take place Monday, March 20.

The release of the popular summertime wheat ale will happen that day as well across Michigan with midnight tappings.

Fans who want to go to Bell's Brewery will be treated to Oberon-themed food, games and live entertainment at the Eccentric Café.

This year's theme is Camp Oberon, and the celebration will have a fee for entry, and you must be 21 and older to attend.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring an official statewide "Oberon Day" to celebrate the seasonal launch.

In 2021, Bell's said the more than 14 million pints of Oberon were purchased in Michigan alone.