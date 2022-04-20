Bell's releasing new beer 'Sparkle and SMaSH' honoring women in the beer industry

(WXYZ) — Bell's Brewery announced a new beer to honor the contributions of women in the beer industry.

"Sparkle and SmASH" is a Belgian Tripel that features a single malt and single hop blend with 8% ABV. Bell's said it has strong fruit and spice tasting notes.

The beer is part of the Unite Celebration 2022. A committee led by women from different departments throughout Bell's came together to write the recipe, brew the beer, package it and plan the release event, which is scheduled for April 24.

"This beer and others like it, are part of our commitment to connect what we do best: brew amazing, delicious beer with something that our industry needs to continue to strive to do,” said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President. “We need to ask whose voices and ideas are being represented in our business then seek out and amplify underrepresented perspectives to both the brewing industry and our wider communities . ”

It is also brewed with ingredients from two women-owned, Michigan businesses – hops from Mr. Wizard's Hops Farms in Monroe and malt from Empire malting company.

According to Bell's, the beer was brewed as part of the International Women's Collaboration Brew "Unite" banner with the hopes that people will uplift more voices in the craft beer industry.

"Women's contributions to craft beer are vast and go back to the beginning of brewing, but their stories are often missing from the narrative, said Courtney Simmons, Equity and Inclusion Director. “Our participation with Unite started as a collaboration beer and has become much more: an opportunity to create community, learn, and amplify stories from the myriad of important contributions women make every day to craft beer."

Four different organizations will be supported with the release of the beer. They are: