Beloved Channel 7 editor Wanda Doerner retiring after 42 years

We want to send a special congratulations to Wanda Doerner, an editor here at Channel 7 who just retired after 42 years at the station.

During her 42-year career, she has mastered all of the changes in television news editing – from film to tape to Final Cut Pro and everything in between.

Wanda played a key role in telling some of the most significant stories of our time and she’s been a steady leader in our newsroom that never let us down.

She joined Channel 7 as a part-time playback operator in September 1981 and was soon hired full-time.

Wanda is a two-time Emmy Award winner, three-time finalist in the New York International Film Festival awards and is a UPI Award Winner for Best Editing.

Over the past 42 years, she worked on many news special series with Jim Herrington, Jerry Hodak and Mike Holfeld. She often worked with World News Tonight reporter Ron Claiborne when Detroit was in the national spotlight.

Wanda Doerner

