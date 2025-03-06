Beloved Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac passes away: 'Please carry this spirit on'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Andy Isaac, a man who was well-loved throughout Detroit for his social media posts involving Detroit sports, food and more, passed away on Thursday morning.

A post on his X account reads, "Good morning . Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy. As always, Faturday forever and FTB ."

Watch our story with Andy from last month in the video below

#Faturday, Detroit sports enthusiast Andy Isaac shares 'final thoughts'

Isaac started posting online in 2006 with his blog "World of Isaac," a space where he could update friends and family on his journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

With an infectious personality like Isaac's, the platform quickly grew.

Over the years, he has become well known in metro Detroit for his local sports reactions, positive outlook on life and Saturday food reviews that are affectionately known as #Faturday.

His post on X on Feb. 18 that stopped more than 5 million users mid-scroll.

Isaac shared that his cancer has "finally taken its toll." He decided to go into hospice care. He said he was tired and in pain while sharing some "final thoughts."

As someone who has created so much joy through his online presence, last month, we reached out to Isaac, asking if he'd answer some of our questions. He kindly obliged.

