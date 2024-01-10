Beloved Miller's Bar in Dearborn sold to local businessman

The beloved Miller's Bar on Michigan Ave. near Outer Dr. in Dearborn has a new owner. 7 Action News confirmed that local businessman Allie Mallad purchased the restaurant.

Miller's Bar had been on the market for more than two years, and Mallad stepped up to carry on the tradition of selling Miller's famous cheeseburger.

The bar had been family-owned for more than 80 years. Mallad said he will continue the amazing legacy, and customers can expect the same atmosphere that made it a Dearborn favorite.

In November 2022, one of the owners of the bar, Dennis Miller, passed away.

The bar along Michigan Ave. has been open since 1941. In a Free Press article listed on Miller's website, Dennis' uncle started the restaurant and his father made it what it is today.