Beloved Traverse City airport dog, Piper, dies of cancer

Max White
12:33 PM, Jan 4, 2018

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The beloved K-9 at the Traverse City Airport, Piper, died of cancer Wednesday night, according to a post on Instagram.

"It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life," the post reads. "Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer."

Piper was in charge of wildlife control with his dad, Brian Edwards. He responded directly to reports of wildlife and conducted regular patrols.

"He spends most of his time chasing birds and other wildlife away from the runways and taxiways," according to his website.

On top of his role as wildlife control, Piper was also the chief morale officer.

"Today, Piper enjoyed a pain-free day, filled with love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees," the post read. "He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night."

As a final act of class, the post says the U.S. Coast Guard took down a flag at the air station in Traverse City, folded, and presented to Edwards as a token of their love.

 

Friends, . It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life. . Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer. He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course. . Today, Piper enjoyed a pain-free day, filled with love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees. He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night. . As I hope was plainly evident, we are grateful. Grateful to have done what we loved for three years and had a whole hell of a lot of fun doing it. Mostly though, we're grateful for all of your support. It's what's really helped us through the dark days. . As we leave you tonight, know that Piper is in a better place. I only ask for your patience as I take time to tend to my shattered heart. . Lastly, as a final act of true class, the flag you see here flew today at @uscg Air Station Traverse City and was taken down, folded and presented to us and a token of their love. Please join me in thanking the men and women, past and present, of Air Station Traverse City for their awesomeness. Piper and I are forever in your debt. . With love, . Brian & Piper

