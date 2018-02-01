Below zero wind chills, snow return to metro Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) - Step outside and you can feel it. The weather pattern is changing for the colder as temperatures take a nosedive this afternoon. Wind chills will tumble into the single digits by the evening and below zero overnight.

As the arctic air continues to seep into Metro Detroit the chance for snow returns this weekend.

The next snow-maker for us is still well out-of-sight over the Pacific Northwest. Forecast models are just beginning to grasp the path of this storm for the weekend.

At this point, snow will likely overspread lower Michigan by Saturday afternoon and vary in intensity into Sunday afternoon (our 72-Hour forecast shown below does not extend past Sunday morning).

While forecast models haven't agreed on snowfall totals quite yet, the duration of snow and the moisture alone suggest 3 inches or more will be possible with this blast of winter weather. I would have the shovels ready!