(WXYZ) — Fresh off his appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Benson Boone announced a new tour with a stop in Detroit this summer.

Boone will be at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 27 for the "American Heart" arena tour.

The tour will follow the release of his highly anticipated album "American Heart" which will be released on June 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 9 at 10 a.m. but American Express cardholders can get early access to tickets starting May 7.