Benson sends January 6 committee information on 'coordination' between Trump, people in MI

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office says she has sent a letter containing additional information to the US House Select Committee investigating January 6th and to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Bendon's office says the letter provides "information about coordination between the former president and people in Michigan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election."

“As more information has surfaced about the attempts to thwart the will of Michigan’s 5.5 million voters, we have been able to connect the dots between activities that occurred here in Michigan and at the national level to overturn what was the most secure election in our state’s history,” said Benson in a news release. “As the efforts to overturn the election ultimately led to the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, it is my firm belief that all Americans have a patriotic duty to nation and our democracy to support the Committee in their work.”

This is the second time Benson has communicated directly with the Committee. She was interviewed by investigators in November 2021.

You can read the full letter below: