Berkley art restoration business to return items to customers after sudden closure

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — People will be able to get their beloved items returned after a Berkley art and artifact restoration business shuttered its storefront location without notifying customers.

Earlier this week, 7 News Detroit went to House of Renew on Woodward Avenue and found a sign on the door saying all projects had been relocated to the owner’s home studio to be finished. However, customers say they weren't notified about the move, could not reach the business owner and their valuable possessions were missing.

When calling the business phone number, customers heard a voicemail message stating: "Thank you for calling House of Renew. Please leave your name, your phone number, and your claim number only, and we'll get back to you. The voicemail box is full. Please try again later.”

Art restoration shop closes, customers' valuables missing

7 News Detroit attempted to contact owner Ruth Peppiatt at her personal number with no answer. We also visited her home, where no one answered the door. A note from Berkley police was posted on her door, indicating they also wanted to speak with her.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety said they received multiple complaints from frustrated customers seeking their items.

On Thursday, Berkley police said after reporting by 7 News Detroit, officers spoke with the owner. They say customers can request their items be returned instead of finished. Customers can make those requests by emailing houseofrenew@sbcglobal.net and including their name, phone number and claim number if that’s available.

Items that aren’t requested to be returned will still be worked on, the owner told police.

Police will update customers who made reports to them.

