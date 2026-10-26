Berkley Halloween hotspot prepares for crowds amid multiple construction projects

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in a popular Berkley neighborhood are preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year as hundreds of trick-or-treaters are expected to visit the area this Halloween.

The neighborhood near 11 Mile Road and Catalpa has become a Halloween tradition for many families across Metro Detroit, drawing visitors from Berkley and surrounding communities to see elaborate decorations and collect candy.

WATCH WHITNEY'S STORY HERE:

Berkley Halloween hotspot prepares for crowds amid major construction projects

But this year, Halloween preparations are happening alongside multiple construction projects, including a Consumers Energy natural gas line replacement and nearby city infrastructure work.

WXYZ

"It's a lot of kids," said resident Mitchell Carlson. "We get a lot of kids from Berkley, but also from Oak Park and Southfield. We get anywhere from 500, 600 to 700 kids."

WXYZ

For residents like Cindy Murto, the large crowds require significant preparation each year.

"I always have to go to Costco and buy multiple giant bags of candy, and I still have to turn off my lights early," Murto said." It’s families, it’s big groups. It’s just great fun. Everybody’s out in their yard."

WXYZ

As families get ready for Halloween, orange barrels, traffic cones and excavated sidewalks have become part of the landscape throughout portions of the neighborhood this year.

Longtime resident Sally O'Mally Schroeder, who has lived on Thomas Street for 40 years, has one of the largest Halloween displays. She says it typically takes her about a month to get all of her animatronics and decorations up.

"Every year it’s gotten bigger and bigger. I’ve had multiple sales throughout the years because I change it up, and this year aliens have invaded up front," said O'Mally Schroeder as she spoke about her yard decor. "We get swamped on this corner and we have so many and we love giving to everybody, adults whoever."

WXYZ

"Knowing how crazy it gets during Halloween around here what went through your mind seeing those construction vehicles roll into the neighborhood?" 7 News Detroit Reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"Well the real thing is all the port-o-potties. I think they should put skeletons in them but hey we’re getting work done so it’s good," said O'Mally Schroeder.

Consumers Energy says the gas line replacement project recently began and is expected to continue through at least the end of the year, depending on weather conditions. The utility is there working to replace natural gas lines that are required to heat neighbors homes.

WXYZ

Megan Kirk, a media relations specialist with Consumers Energy, said the utility understands residents' concerns about safety during Halloween festivities.

"Trick-or-treaters have nothing to worry about," Kirk said. "Our crews will not be out on Halloween, and we're making sure any excavated areas are back-filled so trick-or-treaters and their parents can move through the neighborhood safely."

Kirk says the utility company will also barricade all construction vehicles. Cones will remain on the sidewalk during the weekend trick-or-treating. Consumers say they will pick up as many wooden boards that are currently lining the sidewalks as possible.

Despite the construction, residents say they remain excited to welcome visitors and share their Halloween displays with the community.

"They have boards over the sidewalks they're working on," Carlson said. "Hopefully it won't be going on for too long because there's been a lot of construction in Berkley, but it will be for the betterment in the end."

With hundreds of trick-or-treaters expected again this year, residents and utility crews alike say safety remains the top priority as the neighborhood prepares for Halloween night.