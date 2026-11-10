BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major redesign could be coming to one of Berkley's busiest thoroughfares, and city leaders are asking residents, business owners and commuters to help shape its future.

The City of Berkley is in the early stages of reimagining Coolidge Highway between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads, a stretch officials say is plagued by potholes, uneven pavement and an inconsistent roadway design.

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Berkley Seeks Public Input as City Reimagines Coolidge Corridor

City leaders recently retained engineers to assist with the project and are now beginning the process of gathering community feedback before any final plans are developed.

"The road itself is in pretty poor condition, but also the design," said Shawn Young, Berkley's deputy city manager. "It's kind of a road that's lost its way, so we want to really find out what is the future of Coolidge. We know we need to redo Coolidge, but what are we going to put back?"

Coolidge serves as a major corridor for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians traveling through downtown Berkley.

"There are a lot of potholes, it's a lot of congestion but I think there definitely could be some improvement with it," said Berkley resident Lauren Connor.

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The city last made significant changes to the corridor in 2019, when officials introduced a "road diet." The road that previously accommodated 4 lanes of traffic lost the two outermost lanes in order to gain a center left-turn lane, bike lanes and parking.

Now, leaders are looking at broader improvements that could go beyond resurfacing the roadway. Officials say ideas ranging from streetscape enhancements and pedestrian-friendly features to public gathering spaces and art installations are all being considered.

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Nick Forte, co-owner of downtown gift shop June & December, said the project presents an opportunity to further strengthen Berkley's downtown district.

"One of the things we would love to see is some more engagement with community: pop parks, art scapes," Forte said. "There's a lot of good alleyways and different spots that could be really transformed to make it more engaging for people who come to downtown Berkley."

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While business owners recognize the challenges that often come with road construction, Forte says long-term improvements could benefit the entire community.

"I know in the past they've talked about they can only patch (the road) so much more and a complete resurface is needed," Forte said. "We've heard that's coming and obviously dread that, but it'll be nice when it's done."

City officials say they're in the process of securing funding and there's no ideal budget set at this time. Young says as they mull over possibilities for Coolidge, nothing is off the table.

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"I'm really excited," Young said. "This is like a once-in-a-career opportunity in a city like this. We're not doing these projects very often, and the idea to be able to change that and improve it for the community is huge."

The city plans to begin collecting public input later this year. Information about upcoming meetings and opportunities for feedback will be posted on the City of Berkley's website and social media accounts. Young says the start date is the project will be determined once plans are finalized which will likely take about a year.