Bernie Sanders coming to Michigan to rally against tax bill

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Lansing on Feb. 25 to pressure lawmakers into repealing the Republican tax plan.

Joining the 100-day Repeal the TrumpTax Tour, Sanders will rally alongside community leaders and grassroots activist.

“First, we had the Trump tax plan, one of the worst pieces of legislation in the modern history of our country,” Sanders said. “Now, it’s a morally bankrupt budget that pays for his huge tax breaks for the rich and large corporations by slashing Medicaid by $1.3 trillion, cutting Medicare by $554 billion and slicing $10 billion from the Social Security Disability Insurance Program."

"This budget is nothing less than a major transfer of wealth from the middle class and working families to the top 1 percent and large corporations. We must stand together across this country and fight for a progressive agenda that works for all Americans, not just a wealthy few," he said.

The rally will be held at Lansing Center on 333 E Michigan Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.