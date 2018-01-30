Best Michigan Valentine's Day presents: Spending time together, thoughtful gifts

(WXYZ) - Spending time together and thoughtful gifts are the best presents for Michigan couples, according to a survey from TopCashback.com.

The survey also found that couples aim to spend $100 or less on each other this year.

Researchers polled a cross section of 5,793 adults aged 18 and over and found the top three gifts for this year include something thoughtful, simply spending time together and dinner or a movie.

"Although loved ones should be treated as though every day is February 14, Valentine's Day is the zenith for romance and spending time with lovers," explains Natasha Rachel Smith, Chief Communications Officer for TopCashback.com.

Most desired gifts for women include roses/flowers or a gift card, while most desired gifts for men include a gift card or chocolate/candy.

However, the least desired gift for both men and women was lingerie, according to the study.