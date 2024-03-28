Better Made sues marijuana companies accused of using their logo

Better Made has filed a lawsuit against several cannabis companies over a copyright violation.

Better Made Snack Foods Inc. says the companies are using their trademarked logo on packages of marijuana flowers and edibles.

The company said it learned of the alleged copyright violation around August 2023 and sent a letter to House Brands Distro to cease using the logo. and compel the others to stop as well.

According to the lawsuit, there was no response, however, Better Made said the logo was removed from the website.

However, people reported the trademark violations to Better Made in December 2023 and January 2024, the lawsuit says. Better made alleges an attorney reached out to a lawyer for the marijuana companies for three months and was told the trademark violation would be fixed, however, Better Made said it wasn't.

Better made is asking the court to force the company to cease using their trademark and for monetary damages.