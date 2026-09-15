BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Village leaders in Beverly Hills are expected to vote Tuesday night on a new ordinance aimed at regulating e-bikes, e-motos and other electric transportation devices as concerns grow about rider and pedestrian safety.

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Beverly Hills considers new e-bike, e-moto ordinance amid safety concerns

The proposed ordinance would make Beverly Hills one of several Metro Detroit communities taking steps to address the growing popularity of electric bikes and motorized devices on local streets, sidewalks and bike paths. Village officials say the effort comes after multiple crashes involving similar devices across the region this year, some of them fatal.

Residents say they are increasingly encountering e-bikes and scooters throughout the community and worry about the risks posed to both riders and drivers.

“There should be a great deal of concern about safety in the city, in neighborhoods, riding on the sidewalks with those things,” former Beverly Hills resident Rasheed Lee said.

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Tessa Kelly, a Beverly Hills resident, said she finds herself watching for more than just cars and motorcycles while driving.

“It’s like I’m always looking for motorcycles and now I’m looking for a group of ten teens on e-bikes or scooters passing by or weaving in and out,” Kelly said.

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Village Manager Warren Rothe said electric devices have become a common sight throughout the community.

“They’re on every street. They’re in local neighborhoods. They’re on the major thoroughfares like 13 and 14 Mile,” Rothe said.

What the Ordinance Would Do

The proposed ordinance would establish different rules for various classes of e-bikes and electric devices. According to village officials, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes would be limited to speeds of 10 mph in certain areas, while Class 3 e-bikes would be capped at 28 mph. Both Class 3 e-bikes and e-motos would also be required to follow posted speed limits.

Under the proposal:



Class 3 e-bikes, e-motos and e-skateboards would be prohibited on village sidewalks, bike paths and in parks.

Traditional bicycles and Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes would still be allowed on sidewalks and bike paths.

Riders would have to be at least 14 years old to operate a Class 3 e-bike.

Riders would have to be at least 15 years old to operate an e-moto.

Anyone under 19 would be required to wear a helmet while operating an electric transportation device.

More information can be read here.

Village Council President John George said e-motos are among the biggest concerns because they can travel at high speeds and currently lack clear regulation at the state level.

“The e-motos are the biggest area of concern because they are one of the most prevalent and they are without definition,” George said. “We are considering the fact that they are operating at speeds exceeding the speed limit on the sidewalk and in the parks.”

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George said the goal is to prevent serious accidents before they happen.

“We’re trying to keep kids safe, trying to keep drivers safe,” he said. “We’ve seen the accidents in other municipalities and we’d like to avoid that.”

Residents Welcome Proposed Changes

Some residents say stricter regulations are overdue.

“I heard about the Bloomfield (Township) bill pass and I was like, thank God. I think we need something like that,” Kelly said in reference the neighboring community approving a moratorium on the electric devices Monday.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect within two weeks, giving residents and parents time to review the new rules and understand how they apply to different classes of electric bikes and devices.