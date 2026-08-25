Bev's Bagels expanding with location in Downtown Birmingham in September

Bev's Bagels, the popular bagel shop that sells organic sourdough bagels, is expanding to Birmingham next month.

Chef and owner Max Sussman, a Huntington Woods native, said that a new store will open at 283 Hamilton Row, near the Woodward and Maple corridor, in September.

“I’ve always loved hanging out and eating in Birmingham,” Sussman said in a statement. “When I was growing up, I’d go there with my grandparents for lunch all the time. It’s really exciting to me to be able to bring Bev’s to downtown Birmingham and introduce what we do to a whole new audience.”

Bev's is also planning to open a location in Ann Arbor, which will be its third. It started as a pop-up out of his home in 2023 and then its first storefront opened in Detroit's Core City.

Watch below: Past coverage on Bev's Bagels planned expansion into Ann Arbor

Bev's Bagels in Detroit expands after less than a year in business

The new Birmingham location will feature several location-specific menu items, including:



Lighter, Open-Faced Options : Veggie-forward, open-faced bagel sandwiches featuring lighter cream cheese applications and fresh produce, such as Michigan heirloom tomatoes.

: Veggie-forward, open-faced bagel sandwiches featuring lighter cream cheese applications and fresh produce, such as Michigan heirloom tomatoes. The House Chopped Salad : A new chef-driven chopped salad perfect for the midday lunch rush.

: A new chef-driven chopped salad perfect for the midday lunch rush. Gluten-Free Options : High-quality, gluten-free bagels (available in plain and everything).

: High-quality, gluten-free bagels (available in plain and everything). Weekday Pastries : Bev's highly sought-after pastries and sweets, such as their babkas and cinnamon rolls (previously only available on weekends in Detroit) will eventually be available during the week in Birmingham.

: Bev's highly sought-after pastries and sweets, such as their babkas and cinnamon rolls (previously only available on weekends in Detroit) will eventually be available during the week in Birmingham. Expanded Catering : The prime business district location will bring emphasis to Bev’s catering operation, with a focus on corporate events, office lunches, holidays and family celebrations, and other special brand activations.

: The prime business district location will bring emphasis to Bev’s catering operation, with a focus on corporate events, office lunches, holidays and family celebrations, and other special brand activations. Exclusive Monthly Specials: Sussman will continue to experiment with culinary creations, introducing rotating specials exclusive to the Birmingham location.

"A lot of places try to solve speed by shrinking the menu or pre-making their food, but if we did that, we wouldn't be Bev's anymore," Sussman added in a statement. "We’re getting faster without sacrificing a single ounce of quality. Our goal has been and always will be to offer excellent sourdough bagels to everyone in a fun, creative way."

An official opening date has not yet been set, but it will be announced on the Bev's Instagram page. The shop will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.