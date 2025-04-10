Bev's Bagels to open in former Detroit Institute of Bagels spot

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new bagel spot is set to open in the former Detroit Institute of Bagels location in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

James Beard Award-nominated chef Max Sussman is opening Bev's Bagels. The shop will focus on organic sourdough bagels and bagel sandwiches

Sussman started Bev's with pop-ups throughout Ann Arbor, which will continue after the Detroit brick-and-mortar location opens.

He said Bev's is named after his grandmother and pays homage to his family's roots.

"Making bagels is a huge passion of mine and I’m so excited to offer really great bagels to Detroit,” Sussman said in a statement. “Opening in Core City feels like an incredible opportunity to build on something that was so special to the community and still so needed.”

People can expect a variety of bagels, sandwiches, drip coffee and seasonal specialties.

“An incredible bagel has to start with incredible ingredients and ours will have organic flour, some whole grains, and use a sourdough starter,” Sussman added in the statement. “I’m pretty obsessive over the details, so the sandwiches will all have these amazing components, from creative schmears to wild smoked fish to ethically sourced meats.”

Bev's is aiming to open later this spring with plans to expand into wholesale in the future.

Detroit Institute of Bagels abruptly closed last July. BridgeDetroit reports that the ownership was transferred to Philip Kafka, a prominent real estate developer.

According to BridgeDetroit, Kafka said that there would be a next iteration of DIB.