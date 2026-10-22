Bev's Bagels to open new location in Birmingham on Oct. 28

Bev's Bagels, the acclaimed organic sourdough bagel shop that opened in Detroit's Core City, will open its new location in Birmingham this month.

Located at 283 Hamilton Row, the bagel shop owned by Max Sussman will officially open on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

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“Since we’ve been in the space getting ready to open, people have been coming by and telling me, ‘We needed a bagel shop here,’” Sussman said in a statement. “Our team is very enthusiastic and has a lot of energy. We’re all just really excited to be here.”

According to Sussman, the opening menu includes items familiar to the Core City location with a variety of bagels, bagel sandwiches and hand-made schmears. It will open with a focused menu to start and increase offerings as capacity allows.

Mark Kurlyandchik/Booth One Creative

In the future, the menu will include more sandwiches, fresh salads, house-made bagel chips and specials exclusive to the Birmingham location.

Bev's in Birmingham will also offer delivery services for the city and nearby communities and eventually, curbside pickup.

It will originally have limited hours and then expand to a full seven-day schedule once the team is up and running, Sussman said.