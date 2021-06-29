Beware of price-gouging, contractor scams after flooding, Michigan Attorney General Nessel warns

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning to residents around scams and price-gouging related to the recent flooding in our area.

According to the AG’s office, there are reports of price-gouging from towing companies and scam contractors offering to “help” homeowners clean up debris in their home.

“I am concerned that bad actors may use the weekend’s flooding to overcharge or scam people who need assistance,” Nessel said in a press release. “Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe an entity is engaging in price gouging or other fraudulent behavior. We stand ready to hold accountable anyone who attempts to take advantage of this devastating situation.”

If you would like to challenge a tow or the fee you were charged, check out more information here.

Nessel said drivers have the right to challenge fees and/or towing as long as its done in a timely manner. You must file a petition in the district court with jurisdiction over the location from which your car was towed within 20 days from the date on the notice that your vehicle was towed.

The AG is also urging people to research contractors before hiring them for home repairs and to look out for water-damaged vehicles being sold in the used car market.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:

Consumer Protection Division P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-7599 Fax: 517-241-3771 Toll free: 877-765-8388 Online complaint form [lnks.gd]

