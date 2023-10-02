Watch Now
Beyoncé, like Taylor, is heading to movie theaters with a new film

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.

The film adds a second pop star blockbuster to a fall slate of movies that's been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors' strike.

Like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which debuts Oct. 13, "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax.

