Beyoncé's latest tour skips Detroit, but there's a city within driving distance

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Beyoncé will hit the road once again for her latest tour, this time in celebration of her latest album "Cowboy Carter."

The announcement came on Monday, a day after she won Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday night. She also won the award for best country album and country duo/group performance.

While the Cowboy Carter tour won't come to Detroit, Beyoncé will play two shows at Chicago's Soldier Field in May.

Beyoncé did play Ford Field in July 2023 for the Renaissance Tour.

Below is the full schedule for the Cowboy Carter tour.

