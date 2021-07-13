Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience extended at TCF Center through October

(WXYZ) — After increasing demand and sell-out crowds, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, has been extended at the TCF Center through the fall.

313 Presents announced Tuesday that the immersive art exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Additional dates have been added, daily times expanded and additional inventory has been released at www.vangoghdetroit.com.

Those who go there experience over 300 of Van Gogh's masterpieces freed from the frames. The art comes to life, appears and disappears while flowing across multiple surfaces.