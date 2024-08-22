Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte to close after 76 years on Friday. Watch our 2018 report on the historic alley

Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte will officially close its doors on Friday after 76 years Downriver.

The bowling alley opened up in 1948 and it has kept people in Wyandotte coming for games, laughs and friendship.

In 2018, our now-retired photojournalist John Ciolino profiled Biddle Bowl. Three generations have run the place, John showed us, it's the guy they just can't quite get to retire, that keeps everyone coming back.

Watch his emotional video below.