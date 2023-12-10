Biden and Congress are mulling big changes on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking a more active role in Senate negotiations over changes to the immigration system that Republicans are demanding in exchange for providing money to Ukraine and Israel.

Biden has said he's willing to make "significant compromises on the border" to meet Republican demands that the foreign aid be tied to an overhaul of U.S border policy.

The issues under discussion include asylum standards, humanitarian parole and fast-track deportation authority.

Republicans say the record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border pose a security threat because authorities can't adequately screen all the migrants.

Immigration advocates say some proposed changes would gut protections for people who desperately need help.