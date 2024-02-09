Biden approves disaster declaration for August 2023 storms; here are the counties affected

President Joe Biden approved Michigan's request for a disaster declaration in nine counties across the state following heavy storms in August 2023.

The storms took place on August 24 in lower Michigan and brought heavy rain, strong winds and seven tornadoes, which caused major flooding, downed trees and power lines, building damage and more.

The declaration now opens the path for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance for residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the state.

That FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and business owners recover from the effects of the storm.

“This federal assistance will supplement the ongoing state and local recovery efforts and will directly help home and business owners affected by these storms,” said Col. James F. Grady II, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the MSP. “We encourage all affected residents to apply.”