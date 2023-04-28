Watch Now
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 15:37:31-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 31 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes who were serving time in home confinement.

The White House said Friday that many would have gotten a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today because of changes in the laws.

A commuted sentence means they'll spend less time in home confinement.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the commutations that had not been formally announced.

The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions across 20 different agencies, meant to improve the criminal justice system.

