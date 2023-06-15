Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb execs to showcase push to end hidden 'junk fees'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has highlighted progress in chipping away at so-called junk fees as a "win for consumers" while meeting at the White House with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparent pricing.

Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them.

At Thursday's event, the president highlighted actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees. The consumer advocacy push is part of Biden's pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.