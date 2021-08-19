Watch
News

Actions

Biden nominates former Michigan health director Robert Gordon to federal post

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE- In a Dec. 18, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Gordon resigned his position. He made the announcement without explanation Friday, just hours after signing a revised order to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Robert Gordon
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 07:09:42-04

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon for a post in the national health department.

The White House announced Wednesday that Gordon is a nominee for assistant secretary for financial resources at the Department of Health and Human Services.

He currently serves as a senior counselor at the Center on Budget & Policy Priorities and a senior advisor for poverty solutions at the University of Michigan.

Gordon was the first MDHHS director under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but abruptly resigned from the role on Jan. 22 and was replaced by Elizabeth Hertel.

It was later reported that he got $155,000 in a separation agreement that originally had a confidentiality clause that was later waived after criticism from the Michigan House and others.

Gordon was later subpoenaed to testify in front of a Michigan House Committee, where he said his resignation was a "surprise to him."

At one point during his testimony, Gordon became emotional, saying he moved to Michigan from Washington D.C. to do this job for two years and worked around the clock during the pandemic with protesters in front of his house.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!