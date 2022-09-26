Watch Now
Biden praises Braves' 'unstoppable, joyful run' to 2021 win

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden holds up a jersey during an event celebrating the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. From left, Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos, manager Brian Snitker, Biden, and Braves President and CEO Terry McGuirk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:55:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Atlanta Braves will be "forever known as the upset kings of October" for their improbable 2021 World Series win.

He called the series an "unstoppable, joyful run."

Biden welcomed the champs for a packed East Room ceremony on Monday.

They got in their White House visit with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin again.

The Braves are just two wins behind first place in the National League East.

Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk says he hopes they'll be back to the White House again soon.

