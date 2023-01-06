WASHINGTON (WXMI) — Friday marks two years since the attack at the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

WATCH:

FULL CEREMONY: Biden presents SOS Jocelyn Benson, 11 others with Presidential Citizens Medal

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was among those honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal at a ceremony Friday afternoon for her role in defending democracy during the time of unrest.

The White House says Benson faced pressure to overturn the presidential election results yet performed her democratic duty despite armed protesters gathering outside her home.

Biden presents SOS Jocelyn Benson with Presidential Citizens Medal

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from the President of the United States for my work to ensure democracy prevails in Michigan and throughout the nation,” Benson stated on Thursday. “As the heroes who stood guard over the nation’s electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, can attest, defending every voice and every vote requires courage and commitment to country, our Constitution, and the will of the American voters. This extraordinary recognition affirms in me the hope that we will emerge out of this moment with a democracy that has not only prevailed, but is stronger, healthier, and more robust than ever before. That is what I fight for, what I have hope for, and what I have confidence that all of us working together – coming together across party lines and all else that could divide us – can achieve.”

Eleven others were also presented with the nation’s second-highest civilian award at the ceremony. According to the White House, the Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to people who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

RELATED: 2 years since the Capitol riots, here's where the cases against Michigan suspects stand

This ceremony marks the first time Biden has awarded the Citizens Medal.

Here's the full list from the White House of the individuals honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal at Friday's ceremony:

Jocelyn Benson served as the Secretary of State of Michigan during the 2020 election and faced pressure from those seeking to overturn the election results, including armed protesters outside her home. Benson received the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award.

Rusty Bowers served as the Arizona House Speaker during the 2020 election, resisting pressure from those seeking to overturn the election results. He received the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award.

Harry Dunn is a Capitol Police Officer who defended the Capitol on January 6th , facing racial slurs and harassment from rioters. Dunn has served in the Capitol Police force for nearly fifteen years.

Caroline Edwards was the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters on January 6th. Even after suffering a traumatic brain injury, Officer Edwards worked to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building. Officer Edwards has served in law enforcement for nearly six years.

Michael Fanone served as a Metropolitan Police Department Officer and defended the Capitol on January 6th , suffering injuries during the attack. After the attack, he resigned from the Metropolitan Police Department, having served for 20 years after joining in the wake of September 11th.

Ruby Freeman served as an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 election. Ms. Freeman worked to ensure that the people of Georgia could vote freely and fairly, and, for simply doing her job, was forced to withstand efforts to overturn the election that targeted and threatened her and her family.

Aquilino Gonell served as a Capitol Police Sergeant and defended the Capitol on January 6th , suffering injuries during the attack. Sergeant Gonell is an emigrant from the Dominican Republic and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq.

Eugene Goodman is a Capitol Police Officer who defended the Capitol on January 6th. He is credited with diverting rioters from the floor of the Senate while members were still evacuating. Officer Goodman is a U.S. Army veteran and, from January 20, 2021, to March 2, 2021, served as Acting Deputy Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate.

Daniel Hodges is a Metropolitan Police Department Officer who defended the Capitol on January 6th , suffering injuries during the attack. The day of the attack was Hodges’s first time ever in the Capitol. Officer Hodges has served in the Metropolitan Police Department for over seven years.

Shaye Moss served as an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 election. Like her mother, Ruby Freeman – who was also a Fulton County election worker and will also receive the Presidential Citizen Medal – Ms. Moss was subjected to threats and harassment in the wake of the election. Ms. Moss received the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award.

Al Schmidt is a former federal civil servant and served as a city commissioner on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections. During the 2020 election, he kept the vote tally going in the face of pressure and efforts to overturn the election.