Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says 'hate will not prevail'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a new government strategy to fight hate, bias and violence directed at Jews.

The document released Thursday outlines more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism.

The strategy is centered around four goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, improving safety and security for Jewish communities, reversing the normalization of antisemitism and building solidarity across communities to help counter hate.

Biden says the recommendations send the message that "evil will not win" and "hate will not prevail" in America.