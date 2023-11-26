Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden has confirmed that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed, has been released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war.

The president says Abigail is "safely in Israel." Biden told reporters on Sunday, "Thank God she's home" and he said, "I wish I were there to hold her."

She was the first American hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire.

Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail's condition.

More than 200 people were taken to Gaza from Israel in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that touched off the war. Abigail had a birthday in captivity.